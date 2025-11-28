The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Sera
11h

These are tragic tales, and they’re buttressed by similar examples from Norman Finklestein recently.

There’s no explanation for the abandonment of decency by nearly every government in the world. Finklestein pointed to the fact that Nazi Germany paid a relatively small price for the Holocaust. Palestinians, on the other hand, are paying a higher cost as victims than Israel is paying as perpetrators. I have a very cynical opinion about this: those who commit violent acts are always seen as somehow more worthy than their victims. They’re winners. What else can explain the guarded admiration for monsters who hide explosives in pagers? Or run over a peace activist with a bulldozer? Rachel Corrie is seen, not as a victim, but as a foolish young woman.

Is this the stroke of genius behind the genocide? Will Israel get away with this, not in spite of the brutality of their crimes, but because of it?

Steve Woodward
10h

Brilliant. thank you, Mr. Hedges, once again.

When I think of the vast cultural and historical wisdom which Israel's continuing genocide is attempting to eradicate, I can't help but be reminded of my own home here in Northern California. I'm a gardener, and an (rank, amateur) herbalist, and I once attempted to access the knowledge of local herbs and their healing properties possessed by indigenous shaman. But, alas, my countrymen murdered the shaman, along with most of the Miwok, and their knowledge, accumulated over tens of thousands of years, has been lost forever, all in the name of lust for gold and real estate.

Thanks, Mr. Hedges, and Ms. Sahhar, for trying to keep these lights shining.

© 2025 Chris Hedges
