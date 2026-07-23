The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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cal lash's avatar
cal lash
3h

I fought against militarization of police for most of my law enforcement career. I lost.

We got cops that look like storm troopers. And Trump has now a army of thugs poorly attire Nazi brown shirts.

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Earl Staelin's avatar
Earl Staelin
2h

All true, and our system certainly does appear to be "sick to the core." A major contributing factor that ought to also be seriously paid attention to is the fact that private banks create 97% of our new money when they make loans (Bank of England, 2014). These banks, particularly the largest ones, make loans loans and investments primarily to maximize their own profit. That means loans and investments by the dominant major banks focus primarily upon whatever is most profitable to them---which just happens to be mainly through large corporations: such as for weapons, war, fossil fuels, toxic chemicals, big pharma, and private prisons. It includes a huge amount of loans to pump up real estate and stocks, which results in bubbles and recessions---1929, 2008, and many others, on the average about every six years.

The model of public banks, that is, banks owned by a government, like the Bank of North Dakota, ATB Financial in Alberta, the city-owned and non-profit Sparkassen banks in 1,500 cities in Germany, and thousands of local banks in China funded through a national public bank, provide highly successful examples of steady, rapid, and productive growth and prosperity--especially through loans to small and medium sized businesses, which create most jobs. They would provide a genuine pathway out of our collapsing system. Public banks make productive loans that create many more jobs, real GDP, and much more income to benefit the local community, state, or country.

The 107-year-old Bank of North Dakota (BND) makes loans in partnership with local community banks and credit unions. In 2008, when the economy started to decline, the BND increased lending in partnership with its local financial institutions, enough to offset the decline. This greatly helped North Dakota to be the only state that escaped recession in 2008 and after.

A second solution would be to reinstate "greenbacks,s" the term for currency directly created by the US government under president Lincoln, and possibly later under President Kennedy and called Silver Certificates. Such currency was used to directly purchase essential new goods and services. This avoids raising the national debt caused by issuing bonds and will facilitate reducing both national debt and personal debt. Countries that create their own money directly in this way have stronger economies and more stable communities.

The ability of the American colonies for about five decades to create their own money by directly printing and spending it for essential purposes such as roads and bridges, and through making loans for farms, homes, and other needed purposes was the primary reason for rising prosperity during the colonial era. Ben Franklin later wrotes that after 1764 when Great Britain took away the right of the colonies to print their own money and the right to make loans for essential purposes, widespread unemployment and poverty soon followed. Franklin wrote that this was the real cause of the Revolution, not the tax on tea or stamps.

Our 250th Anniversary is a great opportunity to learn or relearn our own history and world history and to reinstate these two core solutions. They will provide the foundation to restore and build a prosperous economy that serves everyone, strengthening democracy and the social fabric, comparable to societies throughout history that have tried these and similar solutions. Among other excellent sources on this topic, I especially recommend reading books, articles, and videos by economist Richard Werner, and books and articles by Ellen Brown. Economist Michael Hudson is another outstanding source.

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