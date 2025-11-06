The Chris Hedges Report

Rafi Simonton's avatar
Rafi Simonton
1hEdited

Look at what was happening domestically then. Widespread protests against Vietnam war, unpopular even among career military people. Some media told the truth and showed pictures like the napalmed little girl running in terror. Civil rights demonstrations and voter registration. The American Indian Movement. Women's liberation. Ecology activism and the first Earth Day. All terrifying to the wealthy and to corporate elites--direct democracy could happen!

The response was the 1971 Powell Memo, forerunner of Project 2025. By the late '70s, the solidly FDR Democratic Party was being taken over by neolibs. Who ditched the New Deal, including financial regulations, and abandoned the majority working class. Who made country and world safe for multinationals through agreements like the WTO. Who are fine with trickle up economics defining away devastation of human communities and destruction of ecosystems as externalities.

It isn't just the egregious behavior of Trump and the Rs. NYC mayor campaigns showed the true ugly nature of the neolib D party elite and their sense of entitlement to power. They conspired with the Rs; running ads appealing to bigotry, taking big $$$ from worried billionaires, and even getting an endorsement from Trump for Andrew Cuomo. In whose bitter concession speech: "this is about socialists trying to take over the Democratic party." Telling is omission of "democratic" with the 'socialist' disparagement. Their center-right D party rules are structured to prevent it.

I bet this coalition of horror will do everything they can to sabotage Mamdani. After all, both support the neoclassical (neolib) econopathy of the Chicago School of Economics founded by Milton Friedman. He advised the Pinochet government because "DEMOCRACY INTERFERES WITH MARKET EFFICIENCY."

Mike Rube's avatar
Mike Rube
3h

Strip away the brainwashing and propaganda I was raised with and you end up with an evil heartless enterprise. From the beginning. Evidently the entire liberal democracy spreading democracy everywhere was a load of crap. The whole concept of liberal is compromised. I believe we are on the cusp of discovering new concepts and definitions of sovereignty, monetary policy and exchange, and trade itself. This will require remaking the United Nations. Which is long overdue. The USA is only 5% of the world’s population! The US is beginning a major decline in status and influence. Hallelujah!

