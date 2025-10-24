Hedges Slams Hostile Australian Interview, Unpacks Press Club Mess + Western Media Betraying Gaza
Pulitzer Prize–winning US journalist Chris Hedges joins Antoinette Lattouf to unpack his time in Australia so far, including some fraught interactions with sections of the Australian media. We also discuss what he flew all this way to talk about: how western journalists are betraying their colleagues in Gaza.
DIGNITY: THE VANISHING BIRTHRIGHT
Dignity was never meant to be earned.
It was the quiet posture of being—unmeasured, unspoken, unpriced.
But somewhere along the way, we began to commodify presence.
Work replaced worth.
Markets claimed the soul.
Loss became shame.
Silence lost its standing.
We forgot that dignity is not a reward.
It is not granted by systems, nor revoked by circumstance.
It is the unpriced presence of a person—before the résumé, before the debt,
before the algorithm decides who is seen.
To restore dignity is not to redistribute wealth.
It is to recalibrate gaze.
What is unmeasured?
It is what cannot be priced, ranked, or optimized.
• A grandmother’s pause before blessing a meal.
• The quiet endurance of a janitor who leaves no trace but cleanliness.
• A child’s question that unravels a lie.
• The gaze between two strangers who know they’re both pretending.
Unmeasured is the realm of grace, not metrics.
It’s what remains when the system forgets you—but you still show up.
What is unspoken?
It is what lives beneath language—what we feel but cannot say, or choose not to.
• The ache behind “I’m fine.”
• The reverence in a funeral procession.
• The apology carried in a gesture, not a word.
• The civic grief we carry when democracy feels hollow—but we still vote.
Unspoken is not silence—it’s presence without declaration.
It’s the dignity of restraint, the wisdom of ambiguity, the refusal to flatten mystery into messaging.
What is to ritualize presence without proof?
It is to honor someone’s being without asking for credentials, productivity, or performance.
• Lighting a candle for the unemployed, without naming them.
• Creating a public bench with no plaque, no donor, no purpose—just space.
• Inviting someone to speak, even if they have no title.
• Showing up in protest not to demand, but to witness.
• Leaving a cracked vase in a civic square—not as art, but as memory.
To ritualize presence without proof
The Guardians of Dignity
Humility and gaze—these are the quiet architects of dignity.
Humility refuses to dominate, allowing presence to exist without performance.
Gaze restores what the market forgot: the slow, reverent seeing of another without agenda or price.
Together, they ritualize dignity—not as proof of worth, but as a recognition of being.
