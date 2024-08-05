I recently spoke to Mohamed Hashem of Real Talk about the race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in the US elections. We delved into why I believe we are “at the end of empire,” whether Trump or Harris would have different Gaza policies, the rise of Christian nationalism in the US and my thoughts on Joe Biden’s presidential legacy.
The Chris Hedges Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
DEAR CHRIS HEDGES & ROBERT REICH,
Kamala would have to be as INSANE and STRATEGICALLY STUPID as, GENOCIDAL MEGALOMANIAC, NUTANYAHU to even think about GENOCIDAL JOSH as an AMERICA VP:
GENOCIDAL JOSH is not only conflicted religiously, compromised financially with hedge funds and scam economic deceits [like Menendez], and bending to the MAGA Right 'Corporate Democrats' in the "Middle of the Road" --- rather than leaning strongly to the Liberal LEFT as a Democratic Socialist vs. a Crony Corporate Capitalist Cancerous PIMP bending over for a hard high one!
This Corporate Cautious Conflicted Liar, only posing as a Democrat!
"That Genocidal Josh Dog --- just Don't Hunt"!!
As the old hard left Texas Democrat, Jim Hightower, said about conflicted corporate Democrats:
"There's nothing in the middle of the road but a yellow stripe, dead armadillos, and GENOCIDAL JOSH!
And you can take that to any of the Wall Street crooked BILLIONAIRE BASTARDS who pull GENOCIDAL JOSH's puppet strings.
I will continue to support the work of Chris Hedges; however, this comment section leaves much to be desired. Thank you.