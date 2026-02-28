The Chris Hedges Report

Glenn Cratty
7h

Thank you Chris for calling a spade a spade in this sea of lies we live in.

Kathryn Spangler
7h

American veterans are seeing this for exactly what it is. Staggering in its magnitude of destruction and jaw dropping that our service members will die on behalf of the genocidal murderous Israeli project, which is destined to fail and bring us all down with it.

