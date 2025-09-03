The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Feral Finster
10h

Nobody seriously believes that Israel is not engaged in a full-blown genocide in Gaza, openly, actively and consciously aided by the United States and its catamites.

However, pointing out this basic fact is like quoting Bible verses to an armed robber. He already knows that "Thou shalt not steal!" and he doesn't care.

Force is the only language he understands. A Colt Python held to his head with rhe sure knowledge that you will without hesitation pull that trigger and he will be the one quoting Scripture with tears in his eyes.

And he will not care whether you have the legal or moral right to spatter his brains on the wall as long as he knows that you can and will do it.

Valerie A Traina
9h

Chris, I just finished reading A Genocide Foretold and have shared some passages on Blue Sky. Thank you for such a powerful, heartfelt account. I am so impressed with it that I would like to discuss it through the Readout event that benefits Defense of Democracy during banned books week. Your book is exactly the type of story that would be banned in many states since ignorant, racist people would reject it. Banned Book Week is October 5-11. Would you be interested in either moderating a discussion of it, or would you make yourself available for a Q & A? (You signed my copy at the San Diego event for Activist San Diego.) Thank you for your kind consideration ❤️

