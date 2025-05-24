The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Woodward's avatar
Steve Woodward
2d

Like you, Dr. Mate, words fail me. What a conversation.

Thank you both for the therapy, the inspiration, while fully acknowledging the brutality of the moment.

I've watched this twice now... Something tells me I'll be watching it some more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marcia Z Bookstein's avatar
Marcia Z Bookstein
2d

Tears came to my eyes when Dr. Mate asked the first questioner, a Palestinian/American, if she thought he should feel guilt for having survived the Holocaust, after she had expressed her feelings of survival guilt for the Palestinians being killed. And then continued the most amazing conversation, full of empathy and truth and courage, that I have ever witnessed. I love and treasure these people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Hedges
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture