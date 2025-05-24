Chris Hedges and Gabor Maté, introduced by award-winning journalist Aaron Maté, discuss the "moral issue of our time," Gaza. Hedges and Gabor Maté deliver speeches, engage in a two-way discussion and take questions from the audience.

Thanks to the Middle East Children's Alliance and Nick Laparra of Let's Give a Damn for putting on the event, getting us the footage and allowing us to share it on our YouTube channel and Substack. You can watch the full event, complete with a musical performance by Mona Miara, here at the Let's Give a Damn YouTube channel.

Thanks for reading The Chris Hedges Report! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Photos

Arrival At Camp

circa 1943: An armed Nazi sentry stands guard as a train full of people enters the gate of a concentration camp during World War II. (Photo by Anthony Potter Collection/Getty Images)

Spanish Republican Soldiers in Trench

Spanish Republicans, fighting against General Franco's fascist forces, line up in a trench, guns ready for an attack, during the Spanish Civil War. Spain, ca. 1936. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Weeping Man

(Original Caption) March 29, 1975 - Van Ninh, South Vietnam: Carrying only a few things on his back, a weeping head of a family leads the way while walking along Highway 1, twenty seven miles north of Nha Trang as they approach this town walking from Qui Nhon. They are part of the Convoy of Tears from the abandoned Central Highlands. An estimated 1.5 million persons are feared trapped in Da Nang, which went under Communist control.

TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-GAZA

TOPSHOT - A Palestinian demonstrator waering a Guy Fawkes mask holds a slingshot during clashes with Israeli forces along the border with the Gaza strip east of Gaza city on May 18, 2018. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP) (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-GAZA-CONFLICT-MEDIAS-LEVY

TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY GUILLAUME LAVALLEE - Journalist at Israel's Haaretz newspaper, Gideon Levy poses in the garden of his home on August 12, 2014 in the coastal Israeli city of Tel Aviv. After Haaretz commentator Gideon Levy accused air force pilots of perpetrating "the cruelest (and) most despicable deeds" against Gaza's weakest and most helpless," his employer hired him bodyguards. AFP PHOTO/GIL COHEN-MAGEN (Photo credit should read GIL COHEN MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Omar El Akkad

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Omar_El_Akkad_at_Powell%27s_Books.jpg

Israel Releases Palestinian Prisoners In Goodwill Gesture

MEGIDO, ISRAEL - FEBRUARY 15: (ISRAEL OUT) Palestinian prisoners, convicted of security offenses against Israel, are seen in the courtyard of Megido jail, northern Israel on February 15, 2005, Megido, Israel. Government officials have announced that Israel's cabinet has approved the release of 500 Palestinian prisoners as a goodwill gesture towards Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. (Photo by Uriel Sinai/Getty Images)

Adnan al-Bursh

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/war-gaza-doctor-israel-abandon-patients-torture-death

Samah Jabr

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Samah_Jabr.png

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT

People walk amid the rubble of buildings destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis, on the southern Gaza Strip on April 16, 2024, as fighting continues between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Sacco

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Joe_Sacco.jpg

Gaza Residents Clean Up As Ceasefire Holds

A Palestinian girl stands amid the rubble of her destroyed home on May 24, 2021 in Beit Hanoun, Gaza. (Photo by Fatima Shbair/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT

A man walks with a rainbow-coloured umbrella along a muddied street past the rubble of destroyed and heavily-damaged buildings in the north of Gaza City on February 10, 2025 amid the current ceasefire deal in the war between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP) (Photo by BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel And Hamas Agree To Brief Truce After Nearly 7 Weeks Of War

SDEROT, ISRAEL - NOVEMBER 22: In this photograph taken near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, a plume of smoke rises over Beit Hanoun in Northern Gaza after an Israeli air strike on November 22, 2023 in Sederot, Israel. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT

TOPSHOT - Displaced Palestinians stand by their tents next to a pool of sewage water on a street in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on July 23, 2024, as municipal infrastructures fail due to Israeli bombardment of the besieged Palestinian territory amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas movement. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP) (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT

Displaced Palestinians walk on a road amid tents in the al-Mawasi camp where they took refuge, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on May 24, 2024, as conflict between Israel and Hamas militants continues. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP) (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-FOOD

TOPSHOT - Palestinians receive cooked food rations as part of a volunteer initiative in a makeshift displacement camp in Mawasi Khan Yunis in the besieged Gaza Strip on September 3, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (Photo by Bashar TALEB / AFP) (Photo by BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Palestinians wait long queues for food in Rafah

GAZA CITY, GAZA - FEBRUARY 26: A child is seen crying amid others with empty containers, pans as they all wait to receive hot food distributed by charitables and charity organization in Gaza City, Gaza on February 26, 2024. (Photo by Omar Qattaa/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Jews Captured By Nazi Troops In Warsaw

Captured Jewish civilians who participated in the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising are marched out of the city by Nazi troops, Warsaw, Poland, April 19, 1943. (Photo by Frederic Lewis/Getty Images)

Custer's Last Stand By Paxson

Custer's Last Stand from the Battle of Little Bighorn, 25th-26th June 1876, by Edgar Samuel Paxson (American, 1852 - 1919); oil on canvas, 1899. From the Buffalo Bill Historical Center, Cody, Wyoming. (Photo by GraphicaArtis/Getty Images)

Demonstration Held After US Announcement Stopping Strikes On Houthis in Yemen

SANA'A, YEMEN - MAY 9: Yemen's Houthi supporters brandish weapons and shout slogans during a demonstration staged against Israel and the US president Donald Trump on May 9, 2025 in Sana'a, Yemen. US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that they will stop bombing the Houthis in Yemen, after the group agreed to stop interrupting important shipping lanes in the Middle East. (Photo by Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)