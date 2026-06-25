The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Ingamarie's avatar
Ingamarie
9h

An absolutely amazing woman. We need to clone her, and failing that, find as many ways as possible to empower other leaders of the actual working class.

That anyone can call themselves progressive while holding their tongue about a genocide being live streamed, is beyond me. But then, American capitalism is likely in its final stages......where the authority of Big Money trumps any other values, and the oppressed working class are constantly told how lucky they are to live in a free country that provides them the 'right to work'.

Capitalism........global capitalism. Isn't it wonderful???

Or at the very least, predictable???

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L O's avatar
L O
6h

Thank you Chris for having Kshama on, we need so many more like her.

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