The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
julia eden's avatar
julia eden
1d

yes, GREED is indeed one of the major EVILS we should strive to overcome. it destroys so much, down to the last bit of livelihood. it numbs and will eventually destroy what is left of our hearts and souls. we are already almost devoid of any empathy for so many species - and PEOPLE - on the brink of extinction.

in my EU country, a climate activist who studied to be a teacher won't get a job because she's considered a communist danger, given her statement that we should stop maximizing profits to the detriment of people and the environment. this is how far we've come in my country which, as of 2026 and after a 20year break, will welcome new US missiles on its territory that hosts the largest US airbase in europe.

we need PEACE, not greed! NOW. before the last tree is cut, before the last fish is caught, before the last river is polluted - and WAY BEFORE millions of people are starved to death.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Fran's avatar
Fran
2dEdited

With 2 degrees in biology it was my experience that the biological community's orientation in regard to this subject was to teach us how to use the world of nature, animals and plants as a source of information that would benefit people, yes, and maybe more important the corporate world. The courses were not oriented toward any appreciation of animal life, or their innate value, other then providing us a greater understanding of our own. Their lack of interest, or concern is why animals were used exclusively for experimental purposes with little regard to their environment and life as they awaited death, often in experiments that were needless. One course was offered in invertebrate zoology, but not by a professor, but a graduate student, since no professor would deign to teach it. A professor who wanted to share her personal love of birds, and offered a course in bird watching with weekly trips into nature is put down by her fellow professors who feel she is wasting our time with "garbage." This mindset filtered down through the lower grades and was certainly reflected in the curricula. Too often in the past science was used, and allowed itself to be used to benefit the corporate world and has to hold itself accountable in regard to people's ignorance about climate change and the destruction of life forms on this earth. My masters, well, it was different, since marine science was my thing, and the professor in charge had a doctoral degree in philosophy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Hedges
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture