Feral Finster
2dEdited

Of course It's not over. Israel and the United States will resume the war as soon as convenient, presumably after Israel has a chance to rearm and regroup. And, unlike Russia and Iran, they will not pull punches.

Iran was foolish to have relented in its attacks, just as Iran was foolish not to have gotten The Bomb.

For reward and punishment are the only language that the sociopaths who rule over the West understand. What Russia and Iran imagine to be reasonableness and humanitarianism are seen as contemptible weakness, the equivalent of trying to get a barroom bully to relent by being nice.

Sera
1d

Thank you to two of my favorite and most learned voices on this heartbreaking subject.

Many people have drawn parallels between the Gaza holocaust and the Nazi holocaust. The most striking difference seems to be the most insurmountable. In 1939 it was both popular and economically necessary to defeat the Third Reich.

But the Israelis have somehow done a far more devious thing by making collusion profitable to their partners.

Chris Hedges once told the story of a Jewish man who saw an old neighbor among the captured guards of Auschwitz. Asked how he could do such a thing, the man replied “I needed the money”.

I think that’s the shameful reality, and the last word on capitalism: it makes money at the expense of, and disdain for, morality.

