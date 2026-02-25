Epstein, Chomsky, & The Politics of Betrayal (Chris Hedges w/ Briahna Joy Gray)
Chris Hedges returns to Bad Faith to engage in a spirited debate about how to act now that liberal incrementalism has led to incremental fascism.
The Chris Hedges Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Brilliant conversation! Thank you both, Professor Hedges, Ms. Gray. Like Ms. Gray, I am confused or wondering as to what is to be done. What should be the next move for those who love justice? I'm heartened, both by Ms. Gray's confusion as well as by Prof. Hedges' repeated expression that we aren't in this to win, but to resist, with everything we can bring to bear. "Winning" has nothing to do with it. We're in this struggle to save our souls. Free Palestine, thus freeing us all, and carpe diem!
Meanwhile, Ghislaine is seeking clemency from 47. Apparently being transferred to a Texas dormitory style minimum security prison for nonviolent white collar criminals wasn’t a sufficient gesture of clemency, but if Alvin Bragg convicts her in NY, she’ll be transferred to maximum security Bedford Hills. That’s where violent female sex offenders serve their time. Presidential pardons and clemency don’t apply. Katie Johnson alleges that, when she was a 13 year old child, she was tied to the four corners of a bed and raped, while onlookers ignored her screams for help. In 1994, the year this allegedly happened, the most requested Christmas gifts for 13 year old girls were Polly Pocket and Furby. https://katemanne.substack.com/p/the-actual-conspiracy-theory-surrounding. https://katemanne.substack.com/p/they-tried-to-bury-the-katie-johnson?r=2g4u&utm_medium=ios&triedRedirect=true. https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/ghislaine-maxwell-transferred-to-minimum-security-prison-camp-in-texas. https://www.kcra.com/article/maxwell-invokes-fifth-clemency/70291961. https://www.ibtimes.com/justice-department-allegedly-hid-trump-allegations-epstein-files-report-3797869