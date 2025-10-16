The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Lindsey Louther
28m

Thank you for a thorough examination of the role that American special forces have played and is still playing in creating turmoil in other countries for the benefit of the United States.

It would appear that the paucity of intelligence in target selection is a deep concern with the author. In my view, even if these special forces operatives have identified the correct “target” and have killed the correct person as intended, the killing of that person is unlawful and immoral. My reasoning is based on the universal right of a people to defend themselves against an invading force, the United States. No amount of mendacity and sophistry can justify the US invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan for instance or the CIA orchestrated regime changes in so many countries. To be clear, the people of the “non-conforming” countries are killed in their tens of thousands so that the people of the USA could feel safe and secure and of course, to protect US interests, the catchall phrase for US imperialism. In this context, I cannot imagine that special forces operatives, drunk on hubris and drugs, would care one iota whether they are murdering their intended target or effectuating “collateral damage”. If the president of that country then elevates one such callous murderer, that has been excoriated by his own, to hero status, then humanity is in serious trouble, the genocide in Palestine not withstanding.

Steve Woodward
3h

Thank you again, Mr. Hedges, for laying bare the truly evil forces which command our empire. The degree to which we have succumbed to madness is stunning. And, literally, thank you for your service, Mr. Harp. God help us all.

