The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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JES's avatar
JES
9h

I fear we are leaving the next generation the empty casino with the threadbare carpets and broken toilets. Too many of the boomer and later generations buy this charlatan’s BS and close their eyes to the dire straits the country is in.

Thank you for sharing this glimpse into Trump history. Those who don’t learn history are doomed to repeat it. The education system in the US does not do a good job of teaching history- real history

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Bill Astore's avatar
Bill Astore
10h

Casino capitalism with a mob mentality. But of course Don Corleone had a sense of honor and restraint. Trump has the worst attributes of Sonny, Fredo, and Michael. He's a hothead like Sonny, a sybarite always looking for respect like Fredo, and he's vindictive and blinded by power like Michael.

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