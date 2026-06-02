The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Lenny Broytman's avatar
Lenny Broytman
4h

This psychotic, genocidal madman feels that he can bomb just about any country without suffering any political or personal consequences because this is the precedent that the men who occupied the White House before have left him.

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Paul P.'s avatar
Paul P.
5h

Thanks to Mr. Trump, Iran is positioned to pay-back what America has dolled-out for decades.

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