Discussing The Rise of the Global South on The Jimmy Dore Show
I joined The Jimmy Dore Show to discuss my column 'The Rise of the Global South.' The interview begins at 18:26.
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This psychotic, genocidal madman feels that he can bomb just about any country without suffering any political or personal consequences because this is the precedent that the men who occupied the White House before have left him.
Thanks to Mr. Trump, Iran is positioned to pay-back what America has dolled-out for decades.