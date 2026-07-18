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Nancy
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I don’t know how anyone with a passing acquaintance with the natural world could deny climate change. Right now there’s a heat dome in much of the U.S., with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees and smoke from Canadian wildfires making it hazardous to be outside. But it’s been noticeable on a physical level for a long time. We used to have four seasons where I live. Now it’s not unusual to experience all four of those seasons within a single week. And people have been dying from air pollution for decades. Of course it’s worse elsewhere in the world and climate induced migrations have already been happening.

I disagree with the professor Roger quoted as saying that the world will begin to notice when white people start dying. Only a privileged white person would say such a thing. White people have been dying for centuries (think, for example, of the predominantly white labor movement in the U.S., which of course was mostly white because persons of color were excluded). Many were killed, and they weren’t mourned for long, even by those whose lives they benefited. Does that professor honestly think that the Trumps or the Clintons or the Blairs or the Macrons or the Musks or the rest of the economic elites really care about the wellbeing of most white people? The attention might come instead when members of the upper middle class start to die en masse.

I agree with most of what Roger said and am in awe of his commitment and his courage. However, I don’t really understand the “religiosity” aspect, though I expect he’s talking about the non institutional kind. Could he substitute the word spirituality? (I think he would have said that if that’s what he meant). Maybe he gets into that discussion more in his book.

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