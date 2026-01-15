The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ingamarie's avatar
Ingamarie
5h

Pretty horrific times, and hard to read Finkelstein's perspective on the fate of Gaza.....but I read it to the end. The worst is what he says about the people of Israel, though its not the first time I've heard of the great support Neten yahoo has for his genocidal policies....its still chilling. And terribly tragic.

It's hard not to despair....but I don't despair. I'm lucky. I have a history in the Canadian left....and a life given to teaching and working for social justice. We can't give up. But I totally agree with Finklestein...let's watch Mamdani, support Mamdani, and encourage other Mamdani's to rise wherever possible.

Given what neoliberal globalism has allowed to happen on the planet, given the rising climate emergency, given an Empire that has twice elected a deranged egomaniac...........it would seem obvious that its time for something new, something better........something other, than more militarized capitalism, fantasizing how it will rebuild Gaza as a resort for the criminally insane.

Courage is needed. Truth telling is needed. And yes...backbone, backbone, backbone.

Reply
Share
W.F.Miloglav's avatar
W.F.Miloglav
7h

The grave of the United Nations has been dug, right beside the one where the rotting corpse of its predecessor, the League of Nations, has lain purifying for nine decades or so.

Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Hedges · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture