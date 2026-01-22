The Chris Hedges Report

Cirze
So, Criminals Are In Charge EVERYWHERE?

Ian Ogard
Funding genocide in Gaza and terrorizing Americans with ICE goon squads flies in the face of the proposition that all human beings have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Genocide and terrorism are polar opposites to what we'd like to call "American values". Nevertheless, the regime spends mountains of money to perpetrate both. And while a few live in obscene excess and luxury, millions of Americans struggle mightily to make it from one day to the next. All of these dots are connected by vicious capitalism, a cancer that has metastasized to every corner of the earth. Vicious capitalism is the disease. Distributive justice is the cure.

"In the interconnectedness of our struggle is how we fight back." -Professor Amin Husain

