The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ingrid Nyeboe's avatar
Ingrid Nyeboe
2h

Since it appears Israel is getting away with its genocide, wouldn’t every sane person start wondering which people is next?

We already have, in the USA, the genocide upon which this country was founded; we now have, under the reign of the convicted felon, the prospect of getting rid of black, brown peoples, and anyone opposed to his decrees!

The list of genocides seems endless:

Darfur actually deaths 400,000.; displaced from their homes 2.5 million, 200,000 have fled

Rwanda 800,000 deaths —

Bosnia and Herzegovina 200,000 deaths (vastly below the real number) 2,000,000. refugees — from what I can ascertain via internet, this is the only deed that was punished?

Cambodia by Khmer Rouge rough estimate 2,000,000.

Mao’s “great leap forward” rough estimate of deaths 27,000,000. millions

The German Nazi Holocaust rough estimate 6 million Jews, plus 2-3 million others

Holodomor (Stalin’s starvation of the Ukrainian people) rough estimate 5-7 million people systematically starved to death

The Armenian genocide rough estimate 1.5 million plus hundred thousands of others

The Herero genocide rough estimates 100,000 Hereros and 10,000 Namas

Native Americans unreliable estimates 7,000,000. by way of cleansing and spreading disease and displacement and starvation

Then there’s the USA (UK et al) slave trade — on the transatlantic crossing about 2,000,000. million people died.

If you believe the numbers I’ve quoted from various internet sources, DON’T. Because I myself am certain the numbers are vastly larger.

I would also include all individuals who died in wars as victims of genocide, military as well as civilians.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Harvey's avatar
Harvey
2h

I watched a video the other day where an old woman in the middle of the USA while waiting in line at a Panera tried to attack a young woman wearing clothing proclaiming support for Palestine. When confronted by the police and charged with a hate crime she had no remorse and seemed to think she had done nothing wrong.

It's disturbing how people can look past human suffering to perpetuate their belief systems, but that seems to be humanity in a nutshell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Hedges
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture