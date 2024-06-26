Written as a letter to a child in Gaza, this film takes the audience on a haunting & realistic journey through Gaza today from a child’s perspective imbued with guilt of a foreign journalist. Stylish, artistic, horrifying, yet hopeful that we can do better. After all — we must.
To watch the version with Arabic subtitles, click here.
When I am listening to, or watching , or reading your dark revolutionary poem, I feel deeply sad that I want to weep to the end of time if there are any tears left for me . My heart stars to beat fast , faster than presto on a metronome , I know it will stop . I know we are the full stop at the end of a sentence . Stop the genocide .
Beautiful and very sad, Chris. Thank you so much for sharing.😢☮️🇵🇸