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Terrific, I love a legitimate rebel.
I read the book, and think it's extremely important to view the Israeli genocide on a very personal level which more then anything conveys the horror that was inflicted on the Palestinians. Unfortunately sites like Aljazeera while continuing their coverage and the destruction in Gaza and referencing the many deaths, personal stories slipped away. I'm glad this book brought some of them back.