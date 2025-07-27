Chris Hedges: Trump, Palestine, Iran & the Collapse of U.S. Media.
Chris Hedges joins India & Global Left to break down the the deeper meaning of Trump’s rise, the real motives behind U.S. policy on Iran, Jeffrey Epstein and more.
The Chris Hedges Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What can appalled citizens like myself do in response to the planned incineration of 500 tons of emergency food? Parents of starving children in Gaza would give anything for expired emergency rations. Regarding Epstein, won’t the files and videos be irrelevant if we release victims from their NDAs? They can tell the world first hand and in their own words exactly what happened and with whom. If they can’t do that safely within our borders, perhaps the ICC will be sympathetic and offer asylum. https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2025/07/usaid-emergency-food-incinerate-trump/683532/