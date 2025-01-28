On my last Q&A, a commenter asked me how I prevent myself from partaking in tribal hatred of the other, and instead focus my critiques on centers of power. I replied by discussing the nature of good & evil, and how both manifest within all of us, as well as in the most dire, distressful times. I repeatedly experienced this—the "miracle of human kindness"—as a war correspondent.
Thank you, Chris. You help me remember that my sisters and brothers are my family, and that the basis of all we fight for must come from a position of love. But we must keep fighting. Thank you.