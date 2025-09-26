Chris Hedges Speaks Candidly on Charlie Kirk, Trump, Free Speech, and Palestine
In this exclusive interview, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Chris Hedges examines the authoritarian turn in U.S. politics in light of Charlie Kirk's assassination.
An informative interview. I didn’t know about the role of strikes in bringing down Batista and the Shah in Cuba and Iran, respectively. Thank you, Chris, for discussing the role of the Democratic Party in the rise of Trump and hopefully disabusing viewers of any belief that the Democrats will save us. Nonetheless, I am encouraged by the early successes of some new faces, like Mamdani, challenging the old guard. When even Ro Khanna says that support of an embargo of arms to Israel is a non-starter for any Democrat seeking the presidential nomination in 2028, assuming there’s anything left to destroy of Palestine by that point, it’s clear that neither the donors nor the DNC will allow the nomination of anyone who has seriously opposed the genocide. At least the shaming of these people has begun and it should continue. It seems to have quite taken them by surprise.
The picture of him on the link does not look like him at all. AI