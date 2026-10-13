The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Nancy's avatar
Nancy
Oct 13

There is another Mediterranean dockworkers strike scheduled for October 30. Europe’s dockworkers are mobilizing for an “international day of action against war and militarism.” Workers across 40 Mediterranean ports “will take coordinated strike action” against transporting the machinery of war. The upcoming strikes were motivated by Israel’s genocide in Gaza. The unions involved in coordinating the strikes are asking for donations to help workers mobilize and survive financially. We can get more information, including, hopefully, how to donate, at info@progressive.international.

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Nancy Beiman's avatar
Nancy Beiman
Oct 13

Cartoonists can recreate events that were not photographed, and communicate instantly. The picture really is worth a thousand words.

This is why the political cartoonists are an endangered species.

Joe Sacco is one of the best political cartoonists out there and you are one of the best journalists. I bought the book as soon as I saw it. It is devastating and will take a while to get through.

I am shocked that there are no reviews in the New York Times. Maybe I should not be.

May this be widely read, and thank you.

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