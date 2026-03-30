Chris Hedges Q&A at Princeton University: Iran, Gaza and the Future of American Foreign Policy
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This talk, followed by the Q and A.have been remarkably powerful for me in deepening a much wider perspective than I have been able to find most anywhere else. Thank you. I know this depth of knowledge has come at a great cost to you. Thank you for speaking the truth.
I was surprised that Chris was able to speak at Princeton, although as I recall, he is an alum. In the current environment, I didn’t that that would make a difference. I’d like to think this signifies that our universities may be reclaiming some of the autonomy and moral authority they so willingly ceded to the Trump regime and the Israel lobby. Powerful speech.