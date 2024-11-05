Join me on Nov. 6 on my YouTube channel for a live Q&A at 3pm PT / 6pm ET. I will pull questions from the comments of this post, my X, and live on YouTube. We will discuss the results of the election, and what’s to come. To post your questions here, you must be a paid subscriber to my Substack. Please attempt to keep your questions direct and relatively brief, as I cannot read entire paragraphs during the show.
See you all soon, and thank you for your support.
The Chris Hedges Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Chris, does it strike you, as it does me, that Democrats claim a Trump victory will lead to dictatorial powers, but that a Harris victory will lead to an often feckless presidency where the Dems will claim they're constrained by Congress, or a new Manchin, the Senate Parliamentarian, and so on?
In short, why can Trump allegedly lead like Hitler but Kamala can't? Why can't Democrats dictate higher minimum wages, single-payer health care, etc. when Trump allegedly can and will do whatever he wants? Do the Democrats not realize they are revealing their own dishonesty and/or lack of ability to rule effectively and produce the results they claim they want?
Do you think having Harris win will make it easier for people to stand up to the MIC and make gains for everyone.