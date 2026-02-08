Chris Hedges on Trump, Epstein and the Decline of American Democracy | UpFront
A year into Donald Trump’s return to office, a wave of hardline actions - from volatile ICE raids to political pressure on the media - have raised alarms about the expansion of the president's power.
The Chris Hedges Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From the madness of King George to the madness of King Donald: American history in a nutshell?
American Democracy was NATIONALIZED to begin with
ALL UP to the COngress
THE PEOPLE NEVER got to vote on the issues
Just WHO and seldom WHAT
Corruptible as Trump's proposal to NATIONALIZE is
Maybe where he got the concept ?