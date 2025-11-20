Chris Hedges on the 28-Point Ukraine Peace Plan (w/ George Galloway)
Something is happening here, what it is isn't exactly clear. Chris Hedges on the so-called 28-point Ukraine peace plan. And don't ignore the flashing red lights.
The Chris Hedges Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
More interesting than the "land for peace" is the restrictions on what Ukraine does post-peace.
Needless to say, Ukraine is not going to want any kind of peace deal, as war keeps the money flowing. Take away the war, and Ukraine goes from The Most Democratic Country Evah (the country so democratic it has jettisoned elections, term limits, freedom of speech, freedom of association, freedom of religion, and has now suspended Parliament) to a corrupt, impoverished and Nazi-infested shithole.
Europe seeks to get the Americans to go to war for them. Again. So naturally, they also are not going to be happy over any peace deal. Of course, if the Americans want to get europe to heel, Trump need only tell the europeans loudly and publicly that the NATO will defend them from aggression, but the United States will not ride to their rescue if they persist in provoking Russia. Watch european tails tuck between european legs.
And no, germany is not going to provide any kind of army. Germans are the biggest metrosexual weenies in europe, not to mention the german population is old. There is a reason that military recruiters do not troll old folks homes for prime candidates.
Anyway, let's see whether anything comes of any of this before either taking a victory lap or crying "defeat", what say?
DEAR CHRIS,
REVOLUTION
AGAINST 2000
BILLIONAIRE
BASTARDS
(on other side of my sign)
DEMOCRATIC
SOCIALIST
EQUALITY
PARTY
THANKS FOR ALL YOU DO