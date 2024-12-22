Share this postThe Chris Hedges ReportChris Hedges on MOATS: Catastrophe for the Palestinians and the RegionCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreChris Hedges on MOATS: Catastrophe for the Palestinians and the RegionChris HedgesDec 22, 2024125Share this postThe Chris Hedges ReportChris Hedges on MOATS: Catastrophe for the Palestinians and the RegionCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore321ShareThanks for reading The Chris Hedges Report! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareThe Chris Hedges Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe125Share this postThe Chris Hedges ReportChris Hedges on MOATS: Catastrophe for the Palestinians and the RegionCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore321Share
Chris. I just watched your talk on Moats and am totally crushed by
your view of any future for Gaza/West Bank. In my heart I know you
are right yet it’s horrible all the same.
The disgust I have for the US government and its UK puppets I
can’t state here. The Puppet is Biden
and his handlers Israel. And of course the Trump regime will be the
same. As Refaat Alareer said: “The problem with Gaza is that Gaza is
full of Gazans”.
Linda
Please include transcripts! I read you on public transportation where it’s awkward to play recordings. Plus transcripts are faster to absorb.