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We owe Chris Hedges so much. All his writings and interviews are so powerful. I, too, wonder how he does this and remains sane. I fear he preaches to the choir. I'm old enough to remember the '30s depression and WW2. I grew up in a town, Great Neck, LI, NY, that had a large Jewish population. Many had families who died in the camps. I remember the hope when the first group of survivors headed toward Palestine. The misinformation that it was an empty land. What followed laid the ground for the abused to become the abusers. Perhaps Mr. Hedges can explain what it is about us human beings that allows this to happen. At 93 I've given up figuring it out. So I try to focus and support those, and there are many, who try to make the world a better place.
Hard to listen to. I will buy the book, but will probably have to read it in small increments. I agree with Chris that it’s important to preserve the truth before it is erased. My fantasy is to buy a few copies of the book and give them to people who have thus far protected themselves from knowing. But they would no doubt steel themselves from knowing once again and not read the book. I did just come up with one thought that might work, though. I have joined the organization, Doctors Against Genocide (DAG), which is meeting at a university near me again tomorrow. During the group’s next lobbying effort on Capitol Hill, I will take copies of the book with me and give them to staffers, many of whom are young. I believe that at least some of them will read the book and try to influence their bosses to bring a halt to this tragedy. That effort is already happening to some extent.
P.S. I just tried to order copies of the book through the link and received a pop up notice that it is currently out of stock. (That is good news). You can leave contact information for notification as to when the book is available again.