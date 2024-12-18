Chris Hedges Livestream Q&A Tonight on the Future of The Middle East, 4:00pm PT / 7:00pm ET
Join me tonight on my YouTube channel for a live Q&A at 4pm PT / 7pm ET. I will pull questions from the comments of this post, my X, and live on YouTube. We will discuss the future of The Middle East. To post your questions here, you must be a paid subscriber to my Substack. Please attempt to keep your questions direct and relatively brief, as I cannot read entire paragraphs during the show.
Chris, why are so many "experts," whether for Biden or Trump, spoiling for a war with Iran? Is it posturing? Will posturing turn into action, whether from calculation or miscalculation? Thanks.
Having used Sunni militants to oust Assad, will the U.S. and Israel now turn on them?