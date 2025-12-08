Chris Hedges Live Q&A TOMORROW: Mass Mobilization and Stopping Authoritarianism
Join me tomorrow, Dec. 8 at 7:00pm ET for a live Q&A where we will discuss the importance of mass mobilization and strikes in pushing back against our rapidly consolidating authoritarianism.
Join me for a live Q&A on my YouTube channel and X account tomorrow, December 8, at 7:00pm ET. Questions will be taken from the comment section of this Substack post, as well as during the livestream on YouTube/X. We will discuss the importance of mass mobilization and strikes in pushing back against our rapidly consolidating authoritarianism — something recently demonstrated by the dock worker’s strike in Italy that I participated in.
Please attempt to keep your questions direct and relatively brief, as I cannot read entire paragraphs during the show.
Are there any books or documentaries that give a faithful account of the Occupy Wall Street movement, and how the state ultimately crushed it and seemingly erased the Occupy movement from the public consciousness? What could current protest movements learn for it, in terms of being effective and enduring against state violence?
Hey Chris, thank you for everything you do. Isn’t there hope that the death of our systems will lead to the birth of a new social, economic, and cultural paradigm? Isn’t this the pattern throughout history?