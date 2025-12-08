The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew's avatar
Andrew
19h

Are there any books or documentaries that give a faithful account of the Occupy Wall Street movement, and how the state ultimately crushed it and seemingly erased the Occupy movement from the public consciousness? What could current protest movements learn for it, in terms of being effective and enduring against state violence?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kevin Kwaz's avatar
Kevin Kwaz
6h

Hey Chris, thank you for everything you do. Isn’t there hope that the death of our systems will lead to the birth of a new social, economic, and cultural paradigm? Isn’t this the pattern throughout history?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Chris Hedges · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture