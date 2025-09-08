Join me for a live Q&A on my YouTube channel and X account, Monday September 8, at 7:00 - 8:00pm ET. Questions will be taken from the comment section of this Substack post, as well as during the live on YouTube/X.

Please attempt to keep your questions direct and relatively brief, as I cannot read entire paragraphs during the show.

Thanks for reading The Chris Hedges Report! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Buy my new book “A Genocide Foretold"