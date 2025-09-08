Chris Hedges Live Q&A Tomorrow, Sept. 8 7:00pm ET
Join me tomorrow for a live Q&A on my YouTube channel and X account.
Join me for a live Q&A on my YouTube channel and X account, Monday September 8, at 7:00 - 8:00pm ET. Questions will be taken from the comment section of this Substack post, as well as during the live on YouTube/X.
Please attempt to keep your questions direct and relatively brief, as I cannot read entire paragraphs during the show.
Hi Chris, you once wrote, “Love will endure, even if it appears darkness has swallowed us all, to triumph over the wreckage that remains.” It’s one of my favorite quotes and I find it deeply meaningful. As society watches this darkness led by the U.S. and Israel spread undeterred, do you see love eventually prevailing?
Hello Chris,
Based on the South Africa precedent how long do you think it will take for the Apartheid regime in Israel to collapse?
Thanks