Chris Hedges Live Q&A Tomorrow, April 15 7:00pm ET
Come join me for a live Q&A on my YouTube and X at 7:00pm ET on April 15th.
Join me tomorrow on my YouTube channel for a live Q&A at 4pm PT / 7pm ET. I will pull questions from the comments of this post, my X, and live on YouTube. To post your questions here, you must be a paid subscriber to my Substack. Please attempt to keep your questions direct and relatively brief, as I cannot read entire paragraphs during the show.
Thanks for your support!
Photo in thumbnail
AfD Launches Federal Election Campaign In Halle
HALLE, GERMANY - JANUARY 25: Tech billionaire Elon Musk speaks live via a video transmission during the election campaign launch rally of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party as AfD supporters wave German flags on January 25, 2025 in Halle, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
I am deeply concerned about the escalation in fascist repression we would see in the aftermath of a potential major terror attack in the US. Do you have any ideas of how people of conscience can prepare themselves for such an event? I don’t think we have truly reckoned with how much worse it can get. Thanks for your work.
Jesus’s disciples were crestfallen when Jesus was crucified. All hope was lost. When we pull for what is right, regardless of the probability of outcome, are we in effect living our Christian call? If so, wouldn’t it be unchristian to vote for a genocidal candidate during an election? Could a Christian, in good conscience have voted for either Kamala or Trump?