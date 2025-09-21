Join me for a live Q&A on my YouTube channel and X account, Monday September 22, at 6:30 - 7:30pm ET. Questions will be taken from the comment section of this Substack post, as well as during the livestream on YouTube/X. We will discuss the Trump administration’s exploitation of Charlie Kirk’s assassination to build out its fascist, technocratic police state, and whether dissidents of the administration should get out of dodge before it’s too late.

Please attempt to keep your questions direct and relatively brief, as I cannot read entire paragraphs during the show.

Buy my new book “A Genocide Foretold"