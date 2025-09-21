Chris Hedges Live Q&A TOMORROW: Where Is America Going and Should You Leave?
Join me tomorrow, September 22 at 6:30pm ET for a live Q&A where we will discuss the surging fascist police state spearheaded by the Trump admin, and whether its enemies should consider fleeing
Join me for a live Q&A on my YouTube channel and X account, Monday September 22, at 6:30 - 7:30pm ET. Questions will be taken from the comment section of this Substack post, as well as during the livestream on YouTube/X. We will discuss the Trump administration’s exploitation of Charlie Kirk’s assassination to build out its fascist, technocratic police state, and whether dissidents of the administration should get out of dodge before it’s too late.
Please attempt to keep your questions direct and relatively brief, as I cannot read entire paragraphs during the show.
The Chris Hedges Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Chris - Endeavoring to keep this brief. The American Experiment is over, and despite ample opportunity, we've blown it. Our politic system is non-, dys-functional, incapable of addressing an ever increasing national debt, recently piled on with an obscene $1+ trillion per year "defense" budget, current payment on the interest on that debt amounting to 13% of the federal budget, projected to be 42% in twenty years, which means end of Medicare, end of Medicaid, end of Social Security. Handouts to Israel will remain unaffected, however. End of story, failed state. - Harris
It’s way more than Trump.
As we all know, this began in earnest with the Patriot Act, under Bush. It continued through to the NDAA under Obama, which Chris Hedges fought personally. Now we have masked thugs disappearing people in unmarked vans.
Yesterday I had a conversation with a stranger. We agreed on many ways that things were bad, but when I mentioned that Trump murdered 11 people on a fishing boat in Nicaragua, he said he was glad, drug dealers should all be killed. I mentioned due process. He countered that drug dealers don’t deserve due process. I said “There was no evidence that they were drug dealers.” He replied: “Well, there’s no evidence that they weren’t.”
This is what we’re up against. Fascism is one third liberals who trade freedom for Netflix and free shipping. Another third of people who actually like fascism, and really don’t mind killing innocent people.
I believe that there’s a last third which sees at least dimly how bad things are. Can we act? Can we talk? Can we protect our freedoms? One of my favorite Charlie Parker songs: “Now’s The Time”.