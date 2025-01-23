Join me tomorrow on my YouTube channel for a live Q&A at 4pm PT / 7pm ET. I will pull questions from the comments of this post, my X, and live on YouTube. We will discuss the future of Palestine under Trump. With the recent ceasefire and a new administration seemingly dedicated to the Zionist state, there is much context to be discussed and questions to answer. To post your questions here, you must be a paid subscriber to my Substack. Please attempt to keep your questions direct and relatively brief, as I cannot read entire paragraphs during the show.
Hey Chris, you’ve written a lot about the rise of Christian Fascism in America. Is there any way a Nation can be guided by the sacred values and principles of Christianity that orient it towards The Good, The True, and The Beautiful?
Or is Christianity fundamentally incompatible with state power?
How long before Gaza genocide #2 commences again in full?
Will Israel wait until all the living hostages are handed back and then it’s on again?