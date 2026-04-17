Join me for a live Q&A on my YouTube channel and X account, Friday April 17, at 7:00 - 8:00pm ET. Questions will be taken from the comment section of this Substack post, as well as during the live on YouTube/X. We will discuss the war with Iran and the ongoing ceasefire negotiations.



Please attempt to keep your questions direct and relatively brief, as I cannot read entire paragraphs during the show.

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