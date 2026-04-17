Chris Hedges Live Q&A TODAY — 7 P.M. ET
Join me today for a live Q&A on my YouTube channel and X account.
Join me for a live Q&A on my YouTube channel and X account, Friday April 17, at 7:00 - 8:00pm ET. Questions will be taken from the comment section of this Substack post, as well as during the live on YouTube/X. We will discuss the war with Iran and the ongoing ceasefire negotiations.
Please attempt to keep your questions direct and relatively brief, as I cannot read entire paragraphs during the show.
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Chris, Please have you dog with you. It will bring in a huge following and help with the awful topics on hand. Set up his bed in a chair next to you with a bone to to chew on.h
A very special moment for us all.
You always describe power structures and the failure of traditional resistance with a lot of clarity. You once called for more ‘creative revolutionists.’
Where do you think the bottleneck is today between widespread awareness and sustained collective action that actually holds over time?
Not just episodic actions or isolated national moments of disruption, but something that persists and accumulates.