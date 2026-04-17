The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Pamela Hagen's avatar
Pamela Hagen
9h

Chris, Please have you dog with you. It will bring in a huge following and help with the awful topics on hand. Set up his bed in a chair next to you with a bone to to chew on.h

A very special moment for us all.

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repeacer's avatar
repeacer
8h

You always describe power structures and the failure of traditional resistance with a lot of clarity. You once called for more ‘creative revolutionists.’

Where do you think the bottleneck is today between widespread awareness and sustained collective action that actually holds over time?

Not just episodic actions or isolated national moments of disruption, but something that persists and accumulates.

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