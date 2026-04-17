The War In Iran and the Fall of the American Empire — Live Q&A
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Thank you for yet another brilliant Q& A❤️ I’ve pre-ordered the book and I recommend you on Blue Sky to my followers. I look forward to your next visit to San Diego ‼️