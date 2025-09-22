The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
catfish rushdie's avatar
catfish rushdie
1h

Thanks for keeping us informed, Chris! As for me, Armageddon outta here!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Fidel Hernandez's avatar
Fidel Hernandez
1h

Why is it that the ones who most extract from societies, are always the ones to pack up and leave

Why don't they stay and fight for what they believe in? They leave the rest of us more vulnerable

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Hedges
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture