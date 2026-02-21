Chris Hedges Live Documentary Q&A TODAY: Forging a New Movement for Palestine in Italy
Join me today at 3:00pm ET for a live Q&A where we will discuss our new film, 'Resistance 101: Forging a New Movement for Palestine in Italy'
Questions will be taken from the comment section of this Substack post, as well as during the livestream on YouTube/X. Please attempt to keep your questions direct and relatively brief, as I cannot read entire paragraphs during the show.
Dystopian possibility tangential question: Might the bespoke application of financial weapons targeting Francesca Albanese presage the possible use of something similar on a widespread basis against "the enemy within"?
is a "revolution in spiritual values" possible?