The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lexine's avatar
Lexine
2h

My heart is so heavy as I read these words. We have failed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Chris Hedges
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture