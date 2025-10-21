The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Reza's avatar
Reza
2d

Thank you, Chris Hedges. Over the years, I’ve learned a great deal, and your guidance has been a true source of inspiration. You’ve helped me understand the importance of being aware of my surroundings, and for that, I’m deeply grateful. Your dedication and sacrifices have left a lasting impact and will not be forgotten.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bella's avatar
Bella
2d

Thank you Chris Hedges. I have always loved Edward Said and think you were the perfect choice. Thank you for all you give to us all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Hedges
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture