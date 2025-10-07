Chris Hedges: Can Love Persevere?
Love may not triumph over evil — but evil can never extinguish the power of love.
My wonderful second wife died two years ago in November, and I grieve her, and my first wife, as well. Megan Divine in her excellent work on grief, It's Okay That You're Not Okay offers this gem: "Love is not enough, but it is all that we have." We cannot reverse our mortality or the ills of this world, but love alone will carry us and enable us to carry the inevitable burdens as well.
Thank you, Chris . . . so much to be grateful for. Glad you hold to the larger perspectives . . .