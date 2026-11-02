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Chris, do you think there will ever be justice? I won’t have the funds to buy the book for another week. I thank you and Joe Saco and all who spend their careers documenting the horrors of conflict and genocide in the world.
I don't know how Israel thinks it can dehumanize a genocide. I will never forget or forgive Israel or my own county's participation in this. By relating to what happened on a very personal level, it reminds us of how soulless Israel is. You have got to stand up against it or become a part of it.