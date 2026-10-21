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Talking too soon. Won't be a requiem for Gaza but more likely for Israel because they've forfeited the right to live or exist any further because of their disgusting, criminal, inhuman behaviour - slaughtering children (a baby-killing country, N Finkelstein), for God's sake. Don't know how it will happen but that monstrous country is finished.
Should write a book about the other pro-genocide monstrous country America, unbelievable levels of greed, cruelty and stupidity. A Requiem for the West. They well deserve it.
Thank you, Chris and Joe. I’ve said before that I owe a lot of my education about Palestine to the journalists, especially the Palestinian journalists to whom your book is dedicated, and the students. I’d add to them the voluntary health care workers who came back and told their stories. And to everyone who still reports on what’s really going on. Worldwide rot has certainly been exposed.
Chris has called in other posts for massive strikes. I mentioned in another comment thread the European dockworkers strike against transporting war materials scheduled for October 30.
I think in the U.S. we need to start throwing our support behind unions. The UAW, for one, has made opposition to the Gaza genocide part of its platform and is working to get anti-genocide candidates elected in Michigan. I read recently that the union is preparing for a potential strike in May over wages and working conditions. If it happens, it promises to be huge. We can support Amazon, Trader Joe’s, Starbucks and other workers who are trying to unionize by sending contributions, however small, to the organizers. The radical change we need now came in the past from the labor movement, among others.
I’m wondering also whether the time is ripe for a third party in the U.S. The Greens in the U.K. have, as most of us know, publicly equated Zionism with racism. They didn’t wait for the Labor Party to change its stripes. Joe Sacco is right. The Democratic Party is complicit in the genocide. (I think it’s more accurate to say that it, along with the Republican Party, has waged and is waging genocide. Being the paymaster is more than complicity). Even AOC said recently that she would support Hakeem Jeffries as House speaker if the majority changes hands. A man who has unconditionally supported Israel and taken money from its lobby and recently appointed Israel backers to key committees). That’s not opposition to genocide — that’s complicity.
But movements depend on strategic organization and action over years, not just at election time. From what I’ve read recently, the UAW has been doing that work. I’m not suggesting that a third party has to be the Green Party, but we definitely need an alternative to the Democrats. Maybe we can begin by electing more members of the DSA to Congress.