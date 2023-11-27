Discover more from The Chris Hedges Report
“In fifteen short chapters, Chris Hedges astonishes us with his clear and cogent argument against war, not on philosophical grounds or through moral arguments, but in an irrefutable stream of personal encounters with the victims of war, from veterans and parents to gravely wounded American serviceman who served in the Iraq War, to survivors of the Holocaust, to soldiers in the Falklands War, among others. Hedges reported from Sarajevo, and was in the Balkans to witness the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Today it is important again to be reminded who are the victors of the spoils of war and of other unerring truths, not only in this war but in all modern wars, where civilians are always the main victims, and the tools and methods of war are capable of so much destruction it boggles the mind.
THE GREATEST EVIL IS WAR is an unflinching indictment of the horror and obscenity of war by one of our finest war correspondents. The book is available from Banyen: here.”
Rob McKeachie, Banyen Books.
Chris discusses: The Greatest Evil is War.
If there is a solution to the madness, Chris Hedges is a part of it. Will purchase the book, mostly to support that solution.
The question is how to stop war. Moral arguments are wasted on sociopaths. Reward and punishment is the only language that they understand, although they understand it quite well.
Quote Bible verses to a robber, if a little girl tells the Bad Man to Let Daddy Go! and he will laugh in your face, delighted at your impotence. A loaded .357 Magnum pointed at his head and the sure knowledge that you will without hesitation pull that trigger elicits a very different response.