The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
16hEdited

No. Once a system reaches a tipping point of sociopath rule, it can no longer be reformed but must be destroyed root and branch.

"For a good tree bringeth forth good fruit, but an evil tree bringeth forth evil fruit."

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L O's avatar
L O
15h

great to see Chris and Aaron together... wish it was longer

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