The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Joel Simpson's avatar
Joel Simpson
Oct 1

You know, since we never faced up to the reality of the two great coups d'état in our time, the JFK Assassination and the 9/11 attacks, the whole political system has been on a shaky basis. If we had truly investigated the JFK Assassination and seen the complicity of the CIA, the Mafia, major US politicians, who had foreknowledge (like Nixon), and purged these people from political power, we would have refreshed the entire system. Similarly, if we had faced up to the complicity of Deep State actors like Cheney, the Project for a New American Century folks, and ultimately—if we are to believe Christopher Bollyn's very convincing evidence—that the Mossad was behind it, and there was a huge amount of foreknowledge, including the complicity of owner Larry Silverstein, those people would have been purged; the Republican party and many Democrats would have been discredited, and we would never have been seduced into those two pointless, horribly destructive wars, in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the whole culture of the Reign of Terror as Ackerman describes it in the book of that name (though he ignores the massive evidence of foreknowledge and complicity and blithely accepts the official story, as ridiculous and anti-scientific as it is), we would have a different country by now, chastened of the nefarious forces that ground down people's confidence in government and fostered the growth of a corrupt corporate Democratic party and a criminal Republican party. And we wouldn't be arguing over philosophies and principles, only valuing the truth and accountability. Our Constitutional system would be humming along, and progressive forces would have brought us up to the level of most of the rest of the developed world in spending the public's money for the public good, rather than nourishing a bloated military. I may be dreaming, but I'm saying, that if we had faced the basic truth of these two coups d'état and held the guilty people to account, we wouldn't be where we are.

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John's avatar
John
Oct 1

About 10 years ago, I became aware that I was in a Professional NGO community where "Good" was what got people what they wanted, and "Evil" was what did not get people what they wanted. These were all good Liberals, and they all expressed the right "values" but how they actually interacted was they were seeking to get ahead. (that promotion, that grant, that prestigious position, ...) To get ahead they were prepared to do what ever it took.

This was shocking to me, because I came from a perspective of service. I believed I was there to serve the community, and to make my city a better place, and to realize that the people I was interacting with had a different motive ....

I had to leave the Not for Profit sector, because I could not deal with the hypocrisy. At least in the business sector they admit that they are doing it for the money. Ironically, many business people as they get older become focused on their legacy and seek to make their communities better. Organizations such as Rotary try to channel that impulse often to good effect.

Donald Trump is the symptom of a much bigger disease in our present time.

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