The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Virgin Monk Boy's avatar
Virgin Monk Boy
8h

Mutual aid is what happens when the official system is finished punishing people but still refuses to let them live. The prison state calls it “reentry,” then hands people locked doors, stigma, debt, surveillance, and a lecture about personal responsibility. Communities like this are not charity. They are repair work. They are people saying: if the state only knows how to cage and discard, we will build the table it never intended you to sit at.

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joe woolslayer's avatar
joe woolslayer
7h

excellent Chris very selfless thank you sir.

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